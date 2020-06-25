Wilma Jane Coulter, 73, of Washington Court House, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 9:36 p.m. at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus where she had been a patient June 16.

Wilma was born May 13, 1947, in Washington Court House, Ohio to Thurman and Charlotte Agnes Goldsberry Coulter. She was a 1965 graduate of Washington Senior High School and lived all of her life in this community.

She was a banker and had worked for area banks including Merchant's National Bank for 27 years before her retirement in 2016.

Wilma was a member of the Grace Community Church. She served many years on the board of directors of Hospice of Fayette County, Inc. and was one of the founding members of Habitat for Humanity in Washington Court House. Above all, Wilma was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lorie and Bob Mustain; a son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Alicia Stritenberger; three grandchildren, Darion and Cam Stritenberger and Grant Mustain; a brother and sister-in-law, Mervin and Connie Coulter all of Washington Court House and a sister, Rosemary Anders, of Columbus.

Friends and family may call at the Grace Community Church on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at which time a private family service will take place with Pastor Jay Lucas, minister at the church, officiating. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, the Grace Community Church, 525 Glenn Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160 or a charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

