Wilma Jane Coulter
The funeral for Wilma Jane Coulter, 73, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Community Church with Pastor Jay Lucas, minister at the church, officiating. Teresa Seyfang, Rod, Lisa and Andrea West sang several selections. Paul Crichton, associate pastor at the church, gave comments and the closing prayer.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Darion Stritenberger, Grant and Todd Mustine, Harry Haines and Charles and Chad Evans. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Wilma, a retired vice president at Merchant's National Bank, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.



Published in Record Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Grace Community Church
JUN
29
Service
01:00 PM
Grace Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Wilma, my cousin by marriage, but never stopped being family to me. She was one of the sweetest people & always had a hug for you. Ive lost two beautiful women in my life in two months...Mom loved Wilma too. Love you Lorie & Jason...
Pam Stritenberger Ellsesser
Family
June 27, 2020
Sheila
Coworker
June 26, 2020
June 25, 2020
Wilma was one of the sweetest and kindest ladies I've ever known. We worked together, briefly, at Carnegie Library. Always loved seeing her and chatting. She was such a blessing to this community. I'm so saddened and shocked to hear of her passing. RIP Dear sweet Wilma.
Jeanne Miller
Friend
