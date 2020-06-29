The funeral for Wilma Jane Coulter, 73, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Grace Community Church with Pastor Jay Lucas, minister at the church, officiating. Teresa Seyfang, Rod, Lisa and Andrea West sang several selections. Paul Crichton, associate pastor at the church, gave comments and the closing prayer.

Pallbearers for the burial in Washington Cemetery were Darion Stritenberger, Grant and Todd Mustine, Harry Haines and Charles and Chad Evans. Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Wilma, a retired vice president at Merchant's National Bank, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.