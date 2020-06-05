A graveside service for Wilma Jean Howard Smith, 89, of Washington Court House, Ohio was held Friday, June 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the St. Colman Catholic Cemetery with Eddie Gault, associate pastor at the First Baptist Church, officiating. Remembrances were offered by Jean's son, Dr. James M. Smith and nephew, David Mustine.

Burial was under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.

Jean, widow of Richard E. Smith, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Carriage Court Assisted Living where she had been residing several years.