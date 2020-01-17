The funeral service for Wilma Jean Keaton, age 84, of Washington CH, was held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Bloomingburg Cemetery were Tim Manns, Nick Manns, John Manns, Brad Manns, Jason Thomas, Michael Thomas, Matt Thomas, and Dennis Potter. Honorary pallbearers included; Heidi Gall, Paige Blankenship, Pam Blankenship, and Cassidy Manns.

Mrs. Keaton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.