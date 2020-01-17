Wilma Jean Keaton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Jean Keaton.
Obituary
Send Flowers

The funeral service for Wilma Jean Keaton, age 84, of Washington CH, was held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Memorial Church with Pastor Bruce Morrison officiating.

Pallbearers for burial at the Bloomingburg Cemetery were Tim Manns, Nick Manns, John Manns, Brad Manns, Jason Thomas, Michael Thomas, Matt Thomas, and Dennis Potter. Honorary pallbearers included; Heidi Gall, Paige Blankenship, Pam Blankenship, and Cassidy Manns.

Mrs. Keaton went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington CH. Arrangements were under the direction of the Summers Funeral Home.
Published in Record Herald from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.