Wilma Robinette 89, of Washington C.H., passed away on June 6, 2020 at her residence, she was born in pebbles, Ohio to her late parents Everett Galen Storer 1903-1991, Letha Pearl Peterson Storer 1906 –1989.

Other than her parents Wilma is preceded in death by her siblings Richard Eugene "Gene" Storer, Morris "Eldon" Storer, Mary Morgan, Kay Massingale, Willliam Storer.

Wilma Mae Storer Robinette & Donald E. "Sonny" Robinette Sr. (deceased October 17, 2014) Married June 7, 1954

Also pre-deceased by Terry Wayne Earley 2/1/50 – 9/3/2002 and still-born triplets Jay, Jack & Jacqueline in 1955

Wilma was a long-time resident of the Jeffersonville area. She retired from Mac Tools after 26 years.

Wilma is survived by

Son - Don Jr. & Rajean (Keiser) Robinette, WCH

Grandson -Erik & Rachel (Lillis) Robinette, Harrison, OH

Great-Grandchildren Kaleb & Haley

Grandson - Kristopher & Alex (Waugh) Robinette, New Holland, OH

Great-Grandchildren Ellie, Briana & Karson

Son - Gayland Robinette, Oklahoma City, OK

Grandson - Tyler & Candace Robinette, OKC

Great-Grandchildren Levi & Evan, OKC

Granddaughter - Erica Robinette, OKC

Son - Jeff & Karen (Elmore) Robinette, Sabina

Grandson - Logan Robinette, Sabina

Great-Grandchild Colbie Hicks

Granddaughter -Lauren Robinette & Chris Newberry , Sabina

Great-Grandchild Rilo Robinette

Daughter - Debbie & Jay Anderson, WCH

Granddaughter - Heather Robinette & Derek Davis, WCH

Great-Granddaughter Savanna Davis

Grandson - Joshua & Kelly (McDonald) Anderson, Good Hope, OH

Son - Kevin & Valerie( Marti) Robinette WCH

Granddaughter - Kassi Robinette

Great-Granddaughter Karssie

Granddaughter - Meghan Robinette & Travis Horn, WCH

Great-Grandchildren, Kaiden Rumer & Gracelyn Horn

Grandsons – Ryan and Adam Faulkner

Daughter - Karen Robinette Shackleford, Burlington, KY

Grandson - Anthony Wayne Earley & Debbie, WCH

Great-Grandson Tyler

Grandson - Jody & Mandy Earley, Clarksburg, MD

Great -Grandchildren Lucy, Gracie, Emma & Nora Earley

Grandson - Matthew & Michell Earley, Ft. Smith, Arkansas (no "e" on end of Michell)

Maddison Brewster, Makayla Earley, Macy Earley, Ethan Estes, Cherish Estes

Great-Grandchildren Grayson Six, Hayden Six, Emmitt Joseph Six

Granddaughter - Samantha & Justin Crawford, Arlington, TX

Great-Grandchildren Audrey & Charley; Ethan & Kayley Surviving

Brother: Russell (Nora) Storer of Huber Heights, Ohio

Also survived many nieces and nephews, special Jeffersonville neighbors John & Carolyn Trimble and Homer & Ruth Curry, and by her constant companion, Blue the parakeet

Thanks to very special caregivers Debbie Davis, Sandy Self, Pam Bell, and Brandy Wilt, who spent many hours caring for Wilma and loving her like their own family.

The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt and grateful thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice of Circleville who showed compassion and caring for Wilma and helped us through this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held June 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ohio with Rev. DeVon Davis officiating burial will be at Fairview cemetery. Family and friend may come to the funeral home on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 11:00am until time of service.

We ask that memorial donations be made to Heartland Hospice Care 116 Morris Rd. Suite C Circleville, Ohio 43113