Wilma Robinette 89, of Washington C.H., passed away on June 13, 2020 at her residence, she was born in Peebles, Ohio to her late parents Everett Galen Storer 1903-1991, Letha Pearl Peterson Storer 1906 –1989.
Other than her parents Wilma is preceded in death by her siblings Richard Eugene "Gene" Storer, Morris "Eldon" Storer, Mary Morgan, Kay Massingale, Willliam Storer.
Wilma Mae Storer Robinette & Donald E. "Sonny" Robinette Sr. (deceased October 17, 2014) Married June 7, 1954
Also pre-deceased by Terry Wayne Earley 2/1/50 – 9/3/2002 and still-born triplets Jay, Jack & Jacqueline in 1955
Wilma was a long-time resident of the Jeffersonville area. She retired from Mac Tools after 26 years.
Wilma is survived by
Son - Don Jr. & Rajean (Keiser) Robinette, WCH
Grandson -Erik & Rachel (Lillis) Robinette, Harrison, OH
Great-Grandchildren Kaleb & Haley
Grandson - Kristopher & Alex (Waugh) Robinette, New Holland, OH
Great-Grandchildren Ellie, Briana & Karson
Son - Gayland Robinette, Oklahoma City, OK
Grandson - Tyler & Candace Robinette, OKC
Great-Grandchildren Levi & Evan, OKC
Granddaughter - Erica Robinette, OKC
Son - Jeff & Karen (Elmore) Robinette, Sabina
Grandson - Logan Robinette, Sabina
Great-Grandchild Colbie Hicks
Granddaughter -Lauren Robinette & Chris Newberry , Sabina
Great-Grandchild Rilo Robinette
Daughter - Debbie & Jay Anderson, WCH
Granddaughter - Heather Robinette & Derek Davis, WCH
Great-Granddaughter Savanna Davis
Grandson - Joshua & Kelly (McDonald) Anderson, Good Hope, OH
Son - Kevin & Valerie( Marti) Robinette WCH
Granddaughter - Kassi Robinette
Great-Granddaughter Karssie
Granddaughter - Meghan Robinette & Travis Horn, WCH
Great-Grandchildren, Kaiden Rumer & Gracelyn Horn
Grandsons – Ryan and Adam Faulkner
Daughter - Karen Robinette Shackleford, Burlington, KY
Grandson - Anthony Wayne Earley & Debbie, WCH
Great-Grandson Tyler
Grandson - Jody & Mandy Earley, Clarksburg, MD
Great -Grandchildren Lucy, Gracie, Emma & Nora Earley
Grandson - Matthew & Michell Earley, Ft. Smith, Arkansas
Maddison Brewster, Makayla Earley, Macy Earley, Ethan Estes, Cherish Estes
Great-Grandchildren Grayson Six, Hayden Six, Emmitt Joseph Six
Granddaughter - Samantha & Justin Crawford, Arlington, TX
Great-Grandchildren Audrey & Charley; Ethan & Kayley Surviving
brother: Russell (Nora) Storer of Huber Heights, Ohio
Also survived many nieces and nephews, special Jeffersonville neighbors John & Carolyn Trimble and Homer & Ruth Curry, and by her constant companion, Blue the parakeet
Thanks to very special caregivers Debbie Davis, Sandy Self, Pam Bell, and Brandy Wilt, who spent many hours caring for Wilma and loving her like their own family.
The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt and grateful thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice of Circleville who showed compassion and caring for Wilma and helped us through this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held June 17, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Ohio with Rev. DeVon Davis officiating burial will be at Fairview cemetery. Family and friend may come to the funeral home on Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 11:00am until time of service.
We ask that memorial donations be made to Heartland Hospice Care 116 Morris Rd. Suite C Circleville, Ohio 43113