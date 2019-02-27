Wilma Margene Ashbaugh, 91, of Washington Court House, Ohio died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 4:58 p.m. at Court House Manor Nursing Home where she had been a resident since February 10, 2019.

Wilma was born September 9, 1927, in Lebanon, Ohio to William McKinley and Irma Velma Lucas Peacock. She was a 1945 graduate of Washington High School and lived most of her life in this community except for a short time in Miami, FL.

Before her retirement, she was a 25-year employee of the General Electric Lamp Plant in Circleville. Following her retirement, she served as a night auditor at the Knights Inn in Washington Court House. She had also formerly worked at Carpenter's Hardware in Washington Court House.

Wilma had been a member of the former First Christian Church and currently was attending the State Route 38 Church of Christ.

She enjoyed traveling and going to casinos. She was an avid reader with Louis L'Amour being her favorite author.

On May 14, 1945, she married Norman Gerald Ashbaugh. He preceded her in death on November 3, 1992. She was also preceded by her parents; a son-in-law, Stephen Radabaugh; brother, Arthur L. Peacock; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Wanda Ashbaugh and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Eleanor and Robert Huff.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Donald Lee and Jacqueline Ashbaugh of Midland, OH; a daughter, Rita Faye Radabaugh of Circleville; five grandchildren, Brian L. (Melissa) Ashbaugh, Brandi (Brian) Deitrich, Tony (Debbie) Earley, Shawn Munyon and Michael (Michelle) Munyon; several great grandchildren including, Summer, Sydnie, Grayson and Connor Munyon, Tyler Earley, Erica and Mason Deitrich; a step granddaughter, Shirley Hummer; two step great grandchildren, Addison and Cameron; a sister, Lois Olds of Wisconsin and a sister-in-law, Patricia Peacock of Virginia Beach, VA.

The funeral will be Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Steve D. Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Good Hope Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 12 noon Friday until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43633-0086 or a .

