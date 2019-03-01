The funeral for Wilma Margene Ashbaugh, 91, of Washington Court House, was held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House with Steve D. Henderson officiating.

Pallbearers for the burial in Good Hope Cemetery were Tony Earley, Shawn and Michael Munyon, Elaine Glass, Tim McCoy and Lynn Baum.

Wilma, a retired General Electric lamp plant employee and widow of Norman G. Ashbaugh, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Court House Manor where she had been a patient since February 10.