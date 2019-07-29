Wilma S. McBrayer, age 83, of Wilmington, OH, passed away Friday, July 27, 2019 at the Miami Valley South Hospital in Centerville, Ohio.

She was born December 2, 1935 in Greenup, KY, daughter of the late William Preston Salyers and Irene B. Hensley Salyers.

Wilma was the owner, broker, and agent of McBrayer Real Estate Company in Wilmington for 27 years. Prior to her real estate career she was the manager of the Top Value Stamp Store in Wilmington and had worked as a purchasing agent at Airborne Express. Being very community minded , she served on several boards and committees including the YMCA Board of Directors and the Community Action Board of Directors.

Surviving are husband, Buell McBrayer, whom she married September 19, 1953, daughter, Denise (Philip) Johnson, son, Brian (Lisa) McBrayer, Grandchildren, Lindsay (Ben Mulkey) Holliday, Joseph (Heather) Holliday, Summer McBrayer, Julie Brock, Nicholas Holliday, Ryan (April) McBrayer, and Kyle (Midori) McBrayer. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Aaron Lightle, Trent Holliday, Lexi Arehart McBrayer, Robbie McBrayer, Lyla Mulkey, and twins, Abigail and Paislee McBrayer.

In addition to her parents Wilma was preceded in death by twin sons, Dennis and David McBrayer, brother, George "Buddy" Salyers, sisters, Hannah Hidy and Audrey Holdren.

Memorial Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 4:00 pm with Dale Lykins officiating. Interment will follow in the Washington Cemetery in Washington Court House at a later date.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.