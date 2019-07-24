Zachary Douglas Male, 39, of New Albany, Ohio passed away on July 22, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by loved ones. He was born on May 2, 1980 in Marietta, OH, the son of Doug and Leslie (Bookman) Male.

Zach was a 1998 graduate of Miami Trace High School in Washington Court House, OH, where he served as student body president, was a member of the National Honor Society, and played on the baseball and golf teams. He excelled in golf, achieving a hole-in one in competition and posting a number of under-par scores. In 1997 he was selected to represent his state at American Legion Boys Nation.

Zach graduated from The Ohio State University in 2002, earning degrees in Political Science and History. While at OSU he was selected to participate in the John Glenn Institute and was active in student government.

Zach worked for the campaigns of many individuals seeking public office and served as a legislative consultant for various organizations and individuals, both in Ohio and out of state. He worked as an assistant in the office of the White House Presidential Advance during the Bush administration.

Zach was known for his outgoing personality, sense of humor, and devotion to his family and friends. He was an accomplished cook and a world traveler. He enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends. In addition to his background in Central Ohio, Zach had extensive ties to the Marietta, OH area, where he loved to visit his cherished grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Zach is survived by a brother, Matthew Male of New Albany, OH; an aunt, Cathy Male (Butch) Donaway of Williamstown, WV; uncles Scott (Drema) Bookman of Williamstown, WV, Craig Bookman of Marietta, OH, and Mike Linton of Wheeling, WV; cousins Zoe Bookman of Mineral Wells, WV, Alyson Grove of Black Mountain, NC, Jeff (Teresa) Martin of Williamstown, WV, Jason (Emily) Martin of Williamstown, WV, and Lynsey (Stephen) Doiron of Camden, SC.

Zach was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony and Joanne Male and Atlee and Betty Bookman and an aunt, Suzanne Linton.

His memorial service will be at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna OH 43230 at 2:30pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 where family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30pm. Interment will occur at a later date at Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities, 165 W. Center St., Ste. 302, Marion, OH 43302. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.