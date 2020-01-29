|
Clarence W. Shay Aug. 9, 1934 - Jan. 21, 2020 Shay was born on August 9, 1934 to Charles and Gladys (Helton) Shay in Wiley, Colorado. He grew up in Chowchilla, CA. Shay served in the United States Army for a brief time and worked for the State of California Department of Forestry his entire career. He is survived by his wife, Mila Rae Shay; his sons, Louis Shay (Terri Shay) and Adam Shay; his sisters, Velma Bump (Delmar Bump) and Shirley Shay, and brother, Alfred Shay. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gladys and his sister, Caroll Shay. A Graveside Service will be held at Cherokee Memorial located on Hwy. 99 at Harney Lane, Lodi, California on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with reception at First Baptist of Stockton, 3535 N. El Dorado Street, Stockton, CA immediately following the service.
Published in The Record on Jan. 29, 2020