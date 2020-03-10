|
Area Death Notices Deaths Reported Billy R. Arroyo Aug. 11, 1976 - Mar. 5, 2020 Age 43, of Stockton Chapel of the Palms 209-465-0265 Earnestine Fuselier Apr. 17, 1942 - Mar. 3, 2020 Age 77, of Tracy Park View Funeral Home 209-982-1611 Alan James Gradin May 1, 1938 - Mar. 6, 2020 Age 81, of Stockton Park View Funeral Home 209-982-1611 Leonard "Leo" De Haro Nov. 15, 1956 - Mar. 5, 2020 Age 63, of San Jose Park View Funeral Home 209-982-1611 David Lee Holland, Jr. Sept. 2, 1956 - Mar. 5, 2020 Age 63, of Stockton Colonial Rose Chapel 209-565-5279 Vonda Lott Aug. 25, 1966 - Mar. 2, 2020 Age 53, of Stockton Zapata Funeral Home 209-462-9272 Oziell Sawyer, Sr. May 1, 1946 - Mar. 8, 2020 Age 73, of Stockton Colonial Rose Chapel 209-565-5279 Robert Sibell May 25, 1949 - Mar. 6, 2020 Age 70, of Stockton Park View Funeral Home 209-982-1611 Fnu Bhajan Singh Feb. 23, 1946 - Mar. 3, 2020 Age 74, of Lathrop Park View Funeral Home 209-982-1611 Hardeep Singh Oct. 6, 1951 - Mar. 6, 2020 Age 68, of Salida Park View Funeral Home 209-982-1611
Published in The Record on Mar. 10, 2020