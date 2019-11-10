|
Aaron Lee Jenkins April 24, 1948 - Nov. 1, 2019 Aaron Lee "Butch" Jenkins was born April 24, 1948 in French Camp, California to parents, Aaron Jenkins and Dorothy Hector. Aaron attended local SUSD schools, graduating from Edison H.S. class of 1966, excelling in sports. He went to San Joaquin Delta College earning his AA degree in 1968. While attending Delta College he excelled in basketball and was one of the members of the "Century Kids" basketball team. They earned the name for scoring over 100 points per game. Aaron set records in basketball and to this day, all but one, remains unbroken. To further the accomplishments of this team, every member went on to graduate from a 4 year college. This earned Aaron a full scholarship to Iowa State. He graduated from Iowa State with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice. Upon returning to Stockton, he was employed at Peterson Hall. He went on to the Public Defenders Office and retired after nearly 30 years. It was a job he truly loved. The highlight of his retirement was watching his grandchildren in sports and any other activity they were involved in. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. Left to cherish his memories are his first wife, Cassandra Vigil of Stockton; his current wife, Debra Jenkins; son, Aaron "Sean" (Nette) Jenkins of Stockton; daughters, Andrea (Joe) Navarro of Tracy, Angelica and Aaliyah Jenkins of Stockton; stepson, Derrick Humphrey of San Francisco; five grandchildren, Aaron "Tre" and Andrew "Drew" of San Jose, Joshua and Jessica Navarro of Tracy and Geremiah Kelly of Stockton; brother, Sam Archangel of Stockton; his favorite aunt, Mabel Garret of Los Angeles and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Too many to list. Per Aaron's request there will be no public viewing or service.
Published in The Record from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019