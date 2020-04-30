|
Aaron Takeshi Ishikawa Sept. 21, 1940 - April 26, 2020 Aaron Takeshi Ishikawa, 79, of Boynton Beach, passed away on April 26, 2020 in West Palm Beach, FL. Aaron was born in Paauilo, HI on September 21, 1940 to Asao and Hatsumi Ishikawa. He served in the army from 1961-1963 and married Lynette Hee on June 10, 1962. Aaron received Masters in Russian History in 1968 and Education 1969 from the University of Hawaii. The family relocated to Stockton, CA in 1969 where he worked as a high school teacher. Aaron and Lyn retired to Boynton Beach, FL in 1997. Aaron is survived by his wife, Lynette Ishikawa, of Boynton Beach, FL; son, Alan (Sharon) Ishikawa, of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Sliwa, of Libertyville, IL; brother, Lester (Sally) Ishikawa, of Corvallis, OR; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Asao Ishikawa and Hatsumi Kurokawa Ishikawa. No services are planned at this time. Interment will be scheduled for a later date at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl Crater in Honolulu, HI.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020