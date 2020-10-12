Abel Tomelloso 1962 - 2020 Abel Tomelloso Jr. was born on July 3, 1962 to Diana & Abel Tomelloso Sr. Abel was a very talented artist and had a love for antique classic cars. In his spare time he loved to attend car shows listen and boogie to the oldies and cruise down charter Way. Abel was a family man who would give you his last dollar and the shirt off his back. he also loves spending time with his mother, brothers, daughters and grandkids. Abel has joined his beloved father Abel Tomelloso Sr. and brother Jerry Tomelloso. He leaves behind his beloved mother Diana Tomelloso; brothers, George and Jamie Tomelloso, Carlos, Robert Reynaldo and Ramon Hinojosa; his daughters, Jessica, Feliza and Abelina Tomelloso; grandsons, Arturo Jr., Daniel Jr., Alonzo and Marziano, and only granddaughter Deliana. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends. He will be clearly missed. Services will be held on October 13, 2020 at Cano Funeral Home at 10 am followed by Mass at St. George's at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.



