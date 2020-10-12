1/1
Abel Tomelloso Jr.
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Abel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abel Tomelloso 1962 - 2020 Abel Tomelloso Jr. was born on July 3, 1962 to Diana & Abel Tomelloso Sr. Abel was a very talented artist and had a love for antique classic cars. In his spare time he loved to attend car shows listen and boogie to the oldies and cruise down charter Way. Abel was a family man who would give you his last dollar and the shirt off his back. he also loves spending time with his mother, brothers, daughters and grandkids. Abel has joined his beloved father Abel Tomelloso Sr. and brother Jerry Tomelloso. He leaves behind his beloved mother Diana Tomelloso; brothers, George and Jamie Tomelloso, Carlos, Robert Reynaldo and Ramon Hinojosa; his daughters, Jessica, Feliza and Abelina Tomelloso; grandsons, Arturo Jr., Daniel Jr., Alonzo and Marziano, and only granddaughter Deliana. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends. He will be clearly missed. Services will be held on October 13, 2020 at Cano Funeral Home at 10 am followed by Mass at St. George's at 12:30pm. Burial will follow at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Service
10:00 AM
Cano Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
12:30 PM
St. George's
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cano Funeral Home
2164 E Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Stockton, CA 95205
(209) 467-1177
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved