|
|
Abilio (Bill) Morais
April 24, 1925 - March 29, 2019
Abilio (Bill) Morais of Stockton, CA, died on March 29th at the age of 93. He is survived by his sister,
Polly Kinney, his sister-in-law,
Bernice Horn, his brother-in-law, George Chrislu, his children:
Patrick Morais (Patty), Christine Trienens, Pamela Manning (John), Melissa Jaquysh, and Rebecca Clarke (Chuck), along with grandchildren Terra Morais; Sebastian, Nathanial and Nicholas Trienens; Taylor Jaquysh; and Connor Clarke, and four great grandchildren. He was born in Ryde, CA, in 1925 and grew up on his father's farm in the Sacramento River delta. He attended Terminous School, and graduated from Stockton High School. Bill enlisted in the Navy in April of 1943 and was stationed in
Florida. At the end of World War II, he returned to Stockton and attended college, receiving an AA degree from Stockton Junior College in 1948. While in college, he met Margaret Chrislu; they were married in 1948. Margaret predeceased Bill in 2012, after 62 happily married years together.
Bill was a beloved person, with a wicked sense of humor and and a love for life. He followed in his father's footsteps and became a farmer, farming for over 60 years until retiring at age 80.
Bill loved music, especially opera, and was a dedicated listener to the Met Opera broadcasts. He and Margaret were avid bridge players, playing in several bridge leagues. They loved to travel, especially to visit daughters living on the east coast and to
foreign lands such as Spain, Italy, the Caribbean and Morocco. Summer vacations were spent in Santa Cruz, Aptos, Lake
Tahoe, and camping in the Sierras.
Bill loved his trips to Montana, Wyoming, and British Columbia, but he especially loved Alaska, flying up in small private planes with his group of friends, and hunting and fishing on the Kenai
Peninsula and the Yukon. He shared his love of hunting and
fishing with his son Patrick.
He was a kind and generous person, always willing to lend a hand to a person in need. He was a good man and a true friend to those lucky enough to know him. Bill's family and friends miss him greatly.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7th, at 1:00 p.m. at the DeYoung Shoreline Chapel in Stockton, CA. A private internment will be held on Monday, April 8th. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly appreciates donations to the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation and to Agriculture in the Classroom.
Published in The Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019