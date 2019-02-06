|
|
Adam Jeffrey Braswell
May 24, 1982 - January 31, 2019
Adam Jeffrey Braswell gently passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019 in French Camp, CA. Adam was a resident of Stockton, CA. He was 36 years old. Adam was born May 24, 1982 in Walnut Creek, CA. He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Alan Braswell and his step-father, Charles Piers Grier. Adam is survived by his mother, Kevi Sue Grier, his sister Mollie Juliette Verstl, Mollie's fiance; Jason Read Drake, his niece, Amber Juliette Verstl, Amber's fiance; Alexio Angelo Khoonsirivong, his nephew Thomas Jeffrey "TJ" Verstl, his Aunty Kerry Lynn McNichols, her husband Randall Gary McNichols, and his many cousins. Adam was a single man and had no children. As a youth in Tracy, CA, Adam enjoyed camping and fishing, and he was a Boy Scout. His favorite park was Yosemite, where he and his dad hiked Half Dome. He gave soccer, baseball, and basketball a try, but found his sports calling on his Concord, CA high school's bowling and golf teams. Adam loved all types of music and he played the saxophone for many years in elementary, middle, and high school symphonic and jazz bands. He was also the "Minister of Technology" at his high school, given his exceptional computer and electronics talents. His best friend of 22 years, David Cannon, traveled many of these paths with Adam. Adam was very skilled in the video game industry and was a technician for five years at Eidos International, where he worked on games such as Tomb Raider, Legos, and Hit Man. He was his company's representative at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo "E3" in Los Angeles; the world's premier event for computer and video games. Adam then became deeply compelled to serve his country and joined the United States Army as a Private First Class, First Armored Division in January 2009. Adam barely survived life-altering, tragic injuries in the Army and was medically discharged with Honors in June 2009. He struggled the next ten years with his many disabilities and finally lost the battle and his suffering ended. To know Adam was to know a man who was completely benevolent and a true gentleman, with a great sense of humor. His kindness and generosity were unmatched to family, friends, and even strangers. His huge heart of gold was steadfast and he was deeply loved by all who knew him. Viewing is Friday, February 8, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Rocha's Mortuary, 215 South School St., Lodi, CA 95240. Adam will be interred at Lodi Memorial Park and Cemetery, 5750 East Pine St., Lodi, CA 95240. Flowers may be sent to the mortuary as there will be no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled American Veterans "DAV" are greatly appreciated. After the service, friends and family are most welcome to join us at Jason and Mollie's home to celebrate Adam's life. Please come to 980 Match Point Place, Tracy, CA 95376
Published in The Record on Feb. 6, 2019