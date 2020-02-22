|
Adriana Arnaudo April 28, 1934 - February 16, 2020 Adriana Innocenza Enrica Viola Arnaudo entered Heaven's gate and the arms of her beloved husband, Edward Anthony Arnaudo, on February 16, 2020, after a long illness. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by family. Adriana was born to Cesare and Elda Viola on April 28, 1934 in Bologna, Italy and fully embraced her Italian heritage, while also remaining a fiercely proud American. She grew up in Torino, Italy with her baby brother Enzo and a number of cousins. From her mamma, she learned to knit, sew and cook the most incredible Italian meals - a talent which would later bring some of her family's fondest memories. In 1955 she met her tall, blue-eyed, handsome American farmer, Edward Arnaudo, who was visiting his Italian family for a ski trip. A whirlwind romance ensued after an introduction by family friends, and Eddie and Adriana were married two years later. In 1958, Eddie brought his Italian bride all the way to Tracy, California where they enjoyed 55 years of marriage. There, Adriana taught herself English, became a U.S. citizen and blossomed as an avid member of the Tracy community, all while raising three wonderful children with Eddie. Adriana was always the first person on and the last person off the dance floor at any event, a passion she passed on to her family. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and all they accomplished. She enjoyed watching their sporting events, cooking Italian meals with the girls, and hosting countless family gatherings where she could make "the sole of a boot" into the best meal you ever had. She loved traveling all over the world with friends and family, and did so regularly. Through their many shared trips to Italy, she gave her children a glimpse of "la dolce vita in Italia" with the beloved family she left behind. Among many things "Nanu" (as the grandchildren lovingly called her) was known for her hand knit baby booties and blankets - a treasure for all! Adriana is survived by her three children, Kathy Vaz (Paul), Sandra Grisedale (Mark), Steven Arnaudo; and her five beloved grandchildren, Alex (Eva), Chloe, Tori (Tony), Garrison and Graham; and one great-grandchild, Lachlan. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Steve (Arlean) Arnaudo; and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Arnaudo, Edna Rossi, Claudia Arnaudo, Mariuccia Versaldo; and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Adriana's caregivers, whom without, her life would not have been as warm and comfortable everyday. Services are planned for Tuesday, February 25th in Tracy, CA. They will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary service at Fry Memorial Chapel, 550 S. Central Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave. Burial will be at the Tracy Cemetery on West Schulte Road at MacArthur Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the St. Bernard's Church New Site Building Fund, 163 W. Eaton Ave., Tracy, CA 95376; Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204; or St. Mary's High School Scholarship Fund, 5648 N. El Dorado St., Stockton, CA 95207, Attn: Jenni Gianinni.
Published in The Record on Feb. 22, 2020