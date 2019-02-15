|
Aileen Margaret Maderos
July 13, 1925 - February 6, 2019
Aileen Margaret Maderos, age 93, passed away after a brief illness on February 6, 2019.
Aileen was born to Gustaf and Ethel Johnson in Oakland, CA. on July 13, 1925. Her siblings were Lenn and Norman Johnson. She was the cherished mother and mother-in-law to Laura and John Iacopi. Aileen was the adored grandmother of Nick (Sheila) and Amy Iacopi (Alex) and loving "GiGi" to her great grandchildren, Genevieve and Simon Roetter and John Iacopi. She is also lovingly remembered by her nephew Brian Maderos of The Villages, Florida. Aileen was happiest while spending time with her family and friends and pursuing her hobbies of sewing, baking, reading, and spending time in her garden. She was a Pink Lady at St. Joseph's Hospital for 33 years. She served on the coffee cart and sewed 1200 baby bibs for the nursery putting in 10,000 hours of volunteering. She loved every minute of it. She made many wonderful friends there. Aileen had a kind heart and a sweet smile and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Maderos of 55 years, her two brothers and parents and her beloved Uncle Otto Johansson and Aunt Hannah Johannson.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Luncheon on Wednesday, February 20 at 12:30 at Brookside Country Club on March Lane, Stockton, CA. Donations may be made in Aileen's name to St. Joseph's Foundation of San Joaquin/ Cope Program, 1800 N. California Street, Stockton, CA. 95204.
Published in The Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019