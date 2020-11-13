Aileen Scheufler

Mountain Ranch - Anita Aileen Scheufler passed away Sunday November 1 at her home in Mountain Ranch, CA. She almost made it to her 95th birthday. Aileen (the name she went by) was born November 16, 1925 in Cedarville, CA to John and Marie Hawkins. She spent her early years in Cedarville, Modesto and Lodi, CA and later moved to Carson City, Nevada where she graduated from high school in 1943. She attended junior college and worked in Sacramento, and later worked in Stockton, CA. She married Walter Scheufler in 1947, and they were together for 65 years. She helped with accounting for his cabinet business and raised their children in Stockton. Aileen enjoyed many sports, including golf, fishing, archery, and tennis and traveling with friends. She and Walter later moved to Mountain Ranch and lived on a beautiful small lake in the Sierra foothills. She enjoyed many happy years there. Aileen is survived by her daughter Paula Nilsson of Mountain Ranch, CA, daughter Holly Price and son-in-law Frank Schwing of Washington, DC, grandson Ryan Schwing of Arlington, VA, granddaughter Savannah Shih of Washington, DC and sister Lois Heard of Pleasant Hill, CA.



