Home

POWERED BY

Aimee Genevieve (Arbios) Chick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Aimee Genevieve (Arbios) Chick Obituary
Aimee Genevieve (Arbios) Chick

November 9, 1922 - April 28, 2019

Born November 9, 1922, in Stockton, CA. Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.

First child to Sodie and Helen (Burubeltz) Arbios. Joining

sisters Marie Boyle and Helen Sobczak in heaven. Brother James B. Arbios (Lorene)

resides in St. Helena, CA.

Attended St. Agnes Grammar

School, St. Mary's High School and College of Pacific (student body president in 1943-44) in Stockton.

Married USAAF Lt. Henry Chick III (RIP 2007), of Kansas City, MO in 1944. Loving mother to sons Russell Paul (Suzy) of

Laguna, CA, William Shaw (Suzanne-RIP 2016) of

Scottsdale, and James Philip

(Penny) of Lake Elsinore, CA. Devoted Grandmother to

Shelby, Donald, Tyler, Chris, Billy, Melissa, Kimberly, David, Genevieve, and Caroline.

Great-grandmother to Sutton, Chase, Zelda, Sage, and

Twyla. Inspired many pupils for 24 years as a beloved teacher at Ingleside Elementary

(Phoenix) and Pueblo

Elementary (Scottsdale). Earned a Master's Degree in Education from Arizona State in 1965.

Long-time resident of Paradise Valley, AZ. Enjoyed traveling to areas of the world she taught about, exploring the Arizona

desert, and listening to classical music. Fifty-five year breast

cancer survivor.

Enjoyed many summer

vacations in Seabright, CA with extended family and life-long friends. Proud of her Basque heritage. Mass to be said in her honor at 11 a.m. on July 18, 2019 at the Oblates of Saint

Joseph church in Santa Cruz, CA. Placed in the columbarium with Henry at the National

Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. A glorious lady with a sharp wit and a kind word for everyone.

To know her was to love her. May she rest in eternal peace and joy. Donations to Phoenix Assistance League.
Published in The Record on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.