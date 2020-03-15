|
|
Alan James Gradin May 1, 1938-March 6, 2020 Alan was born to Victor and Emily Gradin in Little Falls, MN. Alan is survived by his dearly beloved wife, Sonia; siblings, Ken (Anita), Carol (Tom), Lanny (Bonnie), Kevin (Melody), Debra (Merrill), and Dale (Brenda) . Alan joined the Navy after high school and served aboard the USS Essex CVA9 Attack Carrier as an Airdale on the flight deck. After his tour of duty, he came to Stockton where he started his career as a sheet metal mechanic. In 1960 he met the Love of his life Sonia and they were married in 1961. They have three beautiful daughters, Barbi, Lori (Jeff) and Susan (Tom) and two loving granddaughters, Elecia and Courtney. Alan loved to fish and enjoyed going on fishing tours to Canada until diagnosed with a disease where he had to have assistance to walk. Alan was a long time member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church. He was a sixty year member of a Swedish Fraternal Lodge VASA Order of America. He was past worthy President of Stockton Eagles Branch #83. Memorial services will be on March 21, 2020. Visitation from 9 -12pm with burial following at Park View Cemetery, 3661 French Camp Rd. Celebration of Life at 3pm with fellowship following at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 4910 Claremont Ave. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Andrews or favorite charity.
Published in The Record on Mar. 15, 2020