|
|
MY SON, MY LOVE, MY WORLD HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY ALBERT ARELLANO JR July 26, 1980 - Nov. 20, 2005 It saddens me to be wishing you a Happy Birthday for the 14th year. Not having you with us has left an open wound that will never heal no matter how long you are gone from us. We miss you just as much today as when you were taken from us. Your departure from earth was so unexpected, we were not given a chance to say our good-byes. The only consolation I have is that God only takes the best, and my son you were and still are one of a kind. My son as a parent you were the best son any parent could ever ask for. You had such a big heart, you would always think of others before thing of yourself. We miss you and love you!!! Love: Mom, Dad, Brothers and Sister
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019