Home

POWERED BY

ALBERT ARELLANO JR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MY SON, MY LOVE, MY WORLD HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY ALBERT ARELLANO JR July 26, 1980 - Nov. 20, 2005 It saddens me to be wishing you a Happy Birthday for the 14th year. Not having you with us has left an open wound that will never heal no matter how long you are gone from us. We miss you just as much today as when you were taken from us. Your departure from earth was so unexpected, we were not given a chance to say our good-byes. The only consolation I have is that God only takes the best, and my son you were and still are one of a kind. My son as a parent you were the best son any parent could ever ask for. You had such a big heart, you would always think of others before thing of yourself. We miss you and love you!!! Love: Mom, Dad, Brothers and Sister
Published in The Record on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.