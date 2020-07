In Loving Memory Albert Arellano MY SON, MY LOVE, MY WORLD Happy 40th birthday in heaven!! As I would have told you "Lordy, Lordy look who is 40!" I miss you just as much today as the day you were taken from us. The day you left us you took my heart with you. I long for the day we meet again! Love Mom, Dad, Brothers and Sister.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store