|
|
Albert Jay Travnick January 2, 1918 - April 11, 2020 Albert Travnick, 102, passed away on Holy Saturday, April 11th at his comfy O'Connor Woods home with his daughter holding his hand. His loving family remained by his side during his transition to eternal life. Albert was born on January 2, 1918, in Circle, Montana, to Frank and Theresa (Matuska) Travnick, who both immigrated separately from Bohemia in the Czech Republic to Montana. There they had three children and then in 1927 they moved to Nampa, Idaho, where they bought a farm in the country, a farm without electricity or indoor plumbing. Albert attended Midway Grammar School, a four-room schoolhouse with two grades in each room. He graduated from Nampa High School. In the mornings before school, he would help his dad milk cows and feed other animals by the light of lanterns. When he arrived home from school, he had more farm chores to do before homework or eating dinner. After graduating from high school, Albert worked at the local creamery and then drove for Eastside Brewery. Albert enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941 at the age of 23. While in the Air Force, he was stationed at Stockton Field where he played the saxophone and clarinet in a 32-piece band. The band regularly played at the USO, and this is where he met Betty McAllaster. When he saw her, he immediately asked her if he could take her home. She said she had a date but would try to ditch him. He took her home and three months later they were married in 1944. After being discharged in 1945, they remained in Stockton where they raised Ronald and Teresa. Albert started working for PG&E in 1946 and retired in 1978. Dad was very well-respected and had a very respected work ethic. It didn't matter what ethnic background you were, dad treated everyone with respect and passed on as much knowledge as he could about his job to young trainees. He was loved by everyone. After retirement, he and Betty loved camping, fishing, and attended Dixieland and polka festivals back east. They cruised and traveled extensively throughout the United States and loved their visits to the Czech Republic. They were both extremely patriotic and were devout Catholics who sat in the same seats at St. Luke's for many, many years where he was a Eucharistic minister. Albert is survived by his daughter, Terry (Tony) Costa, daughter-in-law Judie (Dave) Senf, granddaughters Michele (Brian) DeLay, Samantha (Joseph) Esposito, of Stockton, and grandson, Douglas Senf of Alabama. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Julia, Jada and Ryan Delay and Nathan and Nicole Senf. Albert is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Betty, his precious son, Ronald, his parents and his sisters Dorothy Briggs and Marcella Travnick. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the exceptional staff at O'Connor Woods, Oak Creek Assisted Living, where mom lived for five years and dad continued for seven more. They treated them as family, not just residents, and provided so much compassion and kindness that truly enhanced the remainder of his life. Due to the present stay away situation, we were able to have a small viewing, a small graveside Catholic service and presentation of the American flag by a veteran. Casa Bonita was in charge of arrangements. Committal was at the San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. He is now resting in peace side-by-side with the love of his life, Betty. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Avenue, Stockton, or since we were unable to have a Catholic Mass at this time, a Mass in Albert's name would mean the world to him.
Published in The Record on Apr. 22, 2020