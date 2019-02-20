|
Albert (Raymond)
Muller
May 13,1927 - Feb. 10, 2019
Ray was a lifelong resident of the San Joaquin Valley. He spent most of his life ranching and farming in the nearby community of French Camp, CA.
He retired at the early age of 81. Ray loved driving his mules and was a member if the Sonoma Trail Blazers for 50 years, a Founding Member of the Hitch & Bitch Riding and Driving Club for 30 years, a member of
The Stockton Horse and Trailer Club, The Delta Riders, The San Joaquin Valley Rangers, and the Reno Sierra Riders.
He served on the San Joaquin Water and Reclamation Board, District 17, French Camp, CA.
In his earlier years, he team roped and rode saddle broncs. He was a One of a Kind, True Cowboy, like no other. Ray is survived by his wife of 18 years, Ms. Cecelia Muller, three step children, Frank and Bill Avenel and Isabel Viat, his brother
Henry (Elmer) Muller and wife Diane, four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by
his parents Albert and Gurtie Muller, his brother, Ervin Muller and wife, Gayle Muller, and
late wife, of 49 years Mrs. Elise Muller. Services will be held on February 22, 2019 at 11:00am at De Young Memorial Chapel, 601 N. California Street,
Stockton, CA 95202.
Published in The Record on Feb. 20, 2019