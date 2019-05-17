|
|
Alfonso "Pete" Grijalva Jr.
September 25, 1954 - May 5, 2019
Alfonso passed away peacefully on May 5, 2019, surrounded by his family at the age of 64.
Alfonso "Pete" was born
September 25, 1954, to Alfonso & Albina Grijalva in French Camp, CA. Pete graduated class of '72 from Edison High in Stockton. Pete was employed in Tracy for 25 yrs at H.J. Heinz. He loved his family & he will be greatly missed. Pete is preceded in death by his wife of
35 years, Dolores Grijalva his younger brother Robert Grijalva & his parents Alfonso & Albina Grijalva. He is survived by his children Alfonso "Pops"
Sacramento Grijalva III, of
Stockton, Chris Lomas, Angelo Lomas, & Tina Colon, all of
Tracy. He is also survived by
8 grandchildren, 5 great grand- children, & 3 sisters Veronica Sanchez, Gloria Gonzales & Rosie Juarez all of Stockton.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 20 from 12 - 9pm at Fry Memorial Chapel 550 S. Central Ave., Tracy, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm, Mass of Christian
burial will be held Tuesday
May 21 at 10:00 am at
St. Bernards's Catholic Church, 163 W. Eaton Ave., Tracy.
Followed by burial at Tracy
Public Cemetery.
Published in The Record on May 17, 2019