Alfredo Rodriguez

Alfredo Rodriguez Obituary
Alfredo Rodriguez Feb. 15, 1964 - Oct. 24, 2019 Alfredo passed away surrounded by his family. He was a loving son of Manuel & Raquel Rodriguez: adored brother of Maria (Isa), Olga (Jesus), Amelia (Raul), and Rachel (Gordon). He is also survived by his dear wife, Lena; his treasured children, Alfredo, Steven and Valeria; and his much loved nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother Juan and sister Alicia. Freddy was born in Mexico, lived in Stockton for 51 years and graduated from Franklin High School. Rosary will be held Thurs. Oct. 31, 2019 at 6 PM at Cano Funeral Home. Catholic Mass will be held Fri. Nov. 1, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Linus Church, 2620 S. B St., Stockton, CA.
logo

Published in The Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
