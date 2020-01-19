Home

Alice Chapa Obituary
Alice Chapa Nov. 1, 1921- Jan. 7, 2020 Alice Chapa, of Stockton, California, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at age 98 years. Born Alicia Reynoso Velazquez on Nov. 1, 1921 in Puebla, Mexico, she was the third child of Rafael and Rebeca Reynoso. The family immigrated to San Diego in 1924 and eventually moved to Los Angeles where she met Oscar Chapa. They were married in 1942 and had two children: Dena and Eric. After WWII the family moved to Stockton where Alice and Oscar worked side-by-side to establish their family restaurant. They also started a food concession business at the California State Fair, creating a soft shell taco that quickly became a favorite of fairgoers. Her husband Oscar became a charter member of the San Joaquin Lions Club, and Alice assisted him in serving the community and became an official member in 2009 at the age of 88. Alice had a passion for music, theater and art. She taught herself how to play the mandolin and loved going to plays, symphonies, and operas. Quoting her dear friend, Irene Castillo, "Alice was a strong and loving woman; a loyal partner to her husband; a devoted mother and grandmother; a generous member of the community; a wonderful friend. We will miss her, but we will have our memories." While Alice is preceded in death by her husband, she is survived by her children, Eric (Lynette) and Dena; as well as 5 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Please join us in sharing these memories on Friday, February 7, 11:30AM at a Memorial Service at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 5882 N. Ashley Lane, Stockton CA.
Published in The Record on Jan. 19, 2020
