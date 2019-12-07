|
Alice F. Scaletta April 29, 1926 - Dec. 4, 2019 Alice Scaletta was born on April 29, 1926 to Frances and Thomas Silva and entered into eternal rest on December 4, 2019. Alice was a loving mother and grandmother with a deep Catholic faith. She enjoyed cooking, playing golf and dancing well into old age but most important to her was her family. Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Manuel, Arthur and Thomas Silva, Jr.; her most dear friends, Lucy and Dante Giovacchini; and godson, Gerry Giovacchini. She is survived by her children, Vanessa (Jim) Rawlings, Sienna (Tommie) Barney and Louie (Cindy) Scaletta; her grand-children, Danyelle (Scott) Okamoto, Angela Rawlings, Nichole (Chris) Fetherlin and Morgan Scaletta; her great-granddaughter, Emma Fetherlin; her "son of the heart", Ronnie Giovacchini (Margo Bentz-Ivers) and Gerry's wife, Mary Giovacchini. Alice is also survived by her grandchildren by marriage, Tamica (Errick) Small and Shane Rawlings and their families. Our family would like to acknowledge, with love, the caring staff at Clearwater Healthcare Center and her best buddy from Clearwater, the late Margaret Gallup. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Rosary to follow at 11:00 AM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA. Committal will take place at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on Dec. 7, 2019