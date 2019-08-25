|
Alice Goodwin Lenz October 1, 1930 - August 22, 2019 Alice Goodwin Lenz passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong Stocktonian and member of a pioneer agricultural family. She was the daughter of Clay Donald Goodwin and Caroline Minor Goodwin. Alice attended El Dorado Elementary School, Stockton High School, Dominican Convent, Mills College and graduated from UC Berkeley where she was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. In 1951 she met the love of her life Howard Oliver Lenz on a blind date. They married in September 1952 and had four children. Alice made friends easily. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Dominoes, traveling, and spending time at Lake Tahoe with family. She was a member of The Meriwether Society, Marching & Chowder, The Society of California Pioneers, and served on the boards of the Haggin Museum, the Children's Home of Stockton, and many other local charities. Alice was blessed with a large and loving family. She was proceeded in death by husband Howard and survived by sister Caroline Gwerder and sister-in-law Nancy Lenz and children Don Lenz (Susan), Caroline McClure (Dick), Peter Lenz (Jeanne), Tom Lenz (Carolyn). She had eight grandchildren Allison, John, Peter, William, Patrick, Alice, Clayton and Nicholas and four great grandchildren, Caroline, Joseph, Rex and Gabriel. Services will be private. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Haggin Museum or Caroline Minor Goodwin Scholarship Fund at Mills College, 5000 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland CA 94613.
Published in The Record from Aug. 25 to Aug. 31, 2019