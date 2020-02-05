Home

POWERED BY

Alice (Jimenez) Orosco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice (Jimenez) Orosco Obituary
Alice (Jimenez) Orosco April 17, 1928 - January 26, 2020 Alice Orosco, 91, passed away after a life full of unconditional love and laughter. With a smile and poise that lit up any room, Alice thoroughly enjoyed music and dancing, especially to Sabor a Mi. Her love of reading and gifts of books seeded a garden that has blossomed for generations. Armed with her worn Medical Encyclopedia, "Dr. Alice" provided neighborhood health-care advice and was teased by the local doctor that she was putting the office out of business. Most importantly, Alice carried forward her mother's legacy by serving as the "moral compass" of the family. Her family is grateful to her for the lasting memories filled with her fun-loving flair. Alice is survived by her four sons, Michael (Nancy), Gilbert (Cecilia), Thomas (Maria), and Gregory (Bonnie); siblings, John (Linda) Jimenez, Adrian (Rebecca) Sandoval, Richard (Amelia) Sandoval, and Mary Lou (Greg) Flores; as well as many endearing grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Natividad and Beningo; siblings, Esther, Frank and Angela; husband of 68 years, Primo; two infant daughters, Esther and Laura Ann; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose. She is also now reunited and chatting away with her dear friend and sister-in-law, Josephine. Visitation will be February 7, 2020, 4-8 pm (Rosary 6 pm) and the Celebration of Life Service is February 8, 2020, 10 am at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel.
logo

Published in The Record on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -