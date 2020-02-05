|
Alice (Jimenez) Orosco April 17, 1928 - January 26, 2020 Alice Orosco, 91, passed away after a life full of unconditional love and laughter. With a smile and poise that lit up any room, Alice thoroughly enjoyed music and dancing, especially to Sabor a Mi. Her love of reading and gifts of books seeded a garden that has blossomed for generations. Armed with her worn Medical Encyclopedia, "Dr. Alice" provided neighborhood health-care advice and was teased by the local doctor that she was putting the office out of business. Most importantly, Alice carried forward her mother's legacy by serving as the "moral compass" of the family. Her family is grateful to her for the lasting memories filled with her fun-loving flair. Alice is survived by her four sons, Michael (Nancy), Gilbert (Cecilia), Thomas (Maria), and Gregory (Bonnie); siblings, John (Linda) Jimenez, Adrian (Rebecca) Sandoval, Richard (Amelia) Sandoval, and Mary Lou (Greg) Flores; as well as many endearing grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Natividad and Beningo; siblings, Esther, Frank and Angela; husband of 68 years, Primo; two infant daughters, Esther and Laura Ann; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose. She is also now reunited and chatting away with her dear friend and sister-in-law, Josephine. Visitation will be February 7, 2020, 4-8 pm (Rosary 6 pm) and the Celebration of Life Service is February 8, 2020, 10 am at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel.
Published in The Record on Feb. 5, 2020