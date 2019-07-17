|
Alice S. Brownfield March 4, 1934 - July 7, 2019 On July 7, 2019 our family suffered the loss of our beautiful, beloved mother Alice. Born to the late Joseph Saldivar and Blanche Hope Ward. Alice was vibrant, loving, kind, and went through life on her own terms. She taught her children to be self-sufficient. She was loved by her family and friends and will be truly missed. Early in life Alice was a homemaker, worked in retail, real-estate, and for the Lodi News Sentinel. She was also a member of the Pacific Athletic Club Auxiliary and many other Civic organizations. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, travel, and loved having luncheons and dinners with her family and girlfriends. Knowing that she will find peace and comfort with her loving husband Bruce, eases the pain of our loss. Alice is survived by her children Bruce Jr., Robert (Stella) and Valerie Brown (Brien). Alice also leaves behind six grandchildren, Alicia, Robby, Gabriel, Joshua, Christopher and Michael. Eighteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, sisters Mary Louise Wright, Patricia Weethee, Sue Dillard and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Michael Herndon and her late husband of 67 years, Bruce E. Brownfield Sr. Services will be private. Donations can be made to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in The Record from July 17 to July 20, 2019