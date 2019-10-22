|
Alita Mae Coker Aug. 16, 1953 - Oct. 12, 2019 Alita was born in French Camp, CA to William (Bill) and Willette Cody. She attended Franklin High School. Alita worked for San Joaquin County for 27 years. Before retirement, she married, Virgil Coker, on September 8, 2002. Her interest included family, spending time with friends, cooking, hosting parties, music, bird and whale watching in Baja, CA. She was devoted to her husband and family. Mrs. Coker is preceded by her father, William (Bill) Cody. She is survived by her husband, Virgil Coker; her mother, Willette Cody; her sisters, Lorina (Ernie) Cabanero, Flora Sims, Maryann (Rick) Leyba; her brothers, Eugene (Linda) Cody, William, Jr. (Doris) Cody; her daughter, Theresa Broadway; her son, Christopher (Jenny) Rowerdink. She had 13 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and too many nieces and nephews to count.
Published in The Record on Oct. 22, 2019