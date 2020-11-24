Allan Richard FettersAllan Richard Fetters was born in 1936, to Gertrude and Weir Fetters in San Luis Obispo, California. On November 8, 2020, he passed unexpectedly at home in Stockton, at the age of 84, from a Pulmonary Embolism. He had been battling respiratory issues and cancer.Allan's life followed an agricultural path from early on. Before the age of 7, Allan was already an agricultural salesman. He began assisting his father, a Crop Science teacher at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, establish Victory Gardens within the community, and sold vegetables to his neighbors during World War II. He also helped his father demonstrate canning techniques to assist the war effort during the 1940s. After the war, his family moved to San Joaquin County where he continued his passion for agriculture by gardening, beekeeping, raising cattle, and working at Associated Farm Supply.Allan graduated from St. Mary's High School in Stockton, attended Stockton College, where he first met his wife of 62 years, Colleen. From that point forward, she was his support and lifelong companion. Allan transferred to the University of California, Davis and received a bachelor's degree in Agronomy. Upon graduation, Allan entered the Army and served as a Flight Officer in both the Army and National Guard. After completing his military service, Allan returned to San Joaquin County to continue a long career in agriculture. In 1960, he began as a salesman for Best Fertilizer Company, now part of the J.R. Simplot Company. He later purchased a farm supply business in Ripon, naming it Ripon Farm Service. He continued expanding his business to include additional farm supply locations in Tracy, Linden, Manteca, Hughson, and Mendota, all operating under the name of Professional Farm Service, Inc. He also established and was the first president of Irrigation Systems, Inc, which was a pioneer in the design and installation of permanent sprinkler systems in orchards and vineyards in San Joaquin County. His success in the business and fertilizer community was well regarded.In 1991, Allan was the National recipient of the DuPont Environmental Respect Award. He served on the Board of Directors for the Western Agricultural Chemical Association, California Ammonia Company, and the California Fertilizer Association, which he also served as president in 1982. Allan was active on committees and served in leadership roles in Ripon Lions Club, Ripon Rotary, St. Patrick's Church Council in Escalon, and Atlanta 4-H as a beekeeping leader. He was a charter member of Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon where he served on the Board of Directors for five years and was instrumental in the establishment of the irrigation system on the original nine-hole course. Allan was a member of the Stockton Golf and Country Club; and for three years, served on their Board of Directors. He also was a member of the PGA West Golf Club in Palm Desert and Brookside Country Club in Stockton. For 20 years, he served on the Board of Trustees for the San Joaquin Mosquito and Vector Control District and was President on the Board in 1996 and 1997.Allan was an accomplished outdoorsman, where he hunted large and small game, sailed the Delta waterways, hiked mountain trails, camped, rode horseback, scuba dived, snow skied, flew airplanes, and golfed. He always looked forward to golf games with his friends. He also was a handyman who could fix or build almost anything. Most of all, he was an avid fisherman, and especially loved deep sea and fly fishing with his friends, children, and grandchildren. Sharing hunting expeditions for waterfowl, boar, and deer, plus fishing trips for sportfish in Mexico and Alaska, are among the memories his three children and six grandchildren will always remember and cherish, as they carry on his legacy of enjoyment in the outdoors.One of Allan's biggest joys in life was becoming a great-grandfather with the births of his great-granddaughter and grandson. He deeply touched the lives of his friends and family and will be remembered for his ability to incite deep debates and challenges with anyone who would engage. One of his dear friends stated that he made a point of being your friend forever, as many of his friendships were truly lifelong.Allan is survived by his wife Colleen Gallagher Fetters; his three children: Patricia (William) Kendall of Stockton, Allan (Jill) Fetters of Bakersfield, and Jana (Fred) Sanderson of Bend, Oregon; his grandchildren: Talbot Kendall, Ryan Sanderson, Kevin Sanderson, Colleen Kendall, Colton Fetters, and Courtney Fetters; his two great-grandchildren: Elizabeth Sanderson and Ryder Sanderson; and his siblings Jon Fetters and Lynn Rudy.A private memorial will be held. A military burial will be at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California. Memorial donations can be made to the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Foundation at 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, Florida 33134.