Allen Dean Elliott
1957 - 2020
Allen Dean Elliott July 15, 1957 - September 5, 2020 Loving Son of Wanda Elliott Jividen of Sacramento and George L. Elliott of Stockton. Devoted Brother to his sisters Cherryl Elliott Kyes and Teresa Elliott-Austin both of Stockton California. Caring Uncle to Sean and Ryan Kyes of Stockton and Stephenie Austin Gubac of Acampo, along with many Cousins, Great Nieces and Nephews, as well as childhood friends he spent years of close friendships with. Allen Graduated from A.A. Stagg High in 1975, he began his career as a Car Salesman and Finance Manager at several dealerships in both Stockton and Sacramento, spending most of his career sharing his talents with his Father at Geo's Used Car lot. Allen spent the last decade working independently, repairing exercise equipment in the greater Sacramento Area. Being an avid NASCAR enthusiast, Allen's love for Auto racing lead him to race his Blue and White Pontiac "#57" at the Stockton 99 Speedway for many years in the 1990's. A private family internment was held: September 17th, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery with immediate family and a few childhood friends. John 3:16 - For God so loved the world, as to give his only begotten Son; that whosoever believeth in him, may not perish, but may have life everlastingFor God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.

Published in The Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
