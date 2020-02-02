|
Allen L. Russ March 11, 1931 - January 27, 2020 Allen L. Russ, born in Harvey North Dakota to Carl and Bertha Russ, graduated from Stockton J.R College, attended University of the Pacific in 1953 earning his Master's degree, and in 1961 earning his credentials in teaching. A Korean war Veteran, he served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. Allen then served the Lodi School District for 34 years as a Teacher, High School Counselor, High School Administrator, and School District Administrator. He enjoyed traveling and made many trips to Europe, Alaska and his favorite place, Pacific Grove, CA. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed dearly. Allen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ilia Russ whom he married in 1958; children, Allen L. Russ Jr., Andrea Weist (Toby), and Annette Vegas (Tony); grandchildren, Brian Weist (Kristi), Brenton Weist (Sing), and Nicholas Vegas; great grandchildren, Jordan and Lucas Weist; and his sister, Shirley Hicks (Dolan). He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bertha Russ; and brother, Hilmer "H.C" Russ. Services will be private at his request. Contributions can be made to in Allen's name.
Published in The Record on Feb. 2, 2020