Allison Casandra Carr Muhammad Oct. 28, 1951 - Mar. 17, 2020 The world sadly lost a true manifestation of peace and love on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 when Mrs. Allison Casandra Carr Muhammad, passed away from natural causes. Her contributions to the lives of many include a 40 year incredible and transfor-mational journey as a Stockton Unified School District Teacher. She touched and inspired thousands of children and a multitude of generations. Allison is survived by the loving community of Stockton and her husband of 35 years, Mr. Tommie Muhammad; their son Tariq Muhammad (Imani); daughters, Candace, Teresa, Nicole and Otiwa; and a host of grand-children and great grandchildren. Mrs. Carr Muhammad is also survived by one brother, Thomas Carr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Noran Nasar Ali Carr, Samuel Leroy Carr; and her brother, Kenneth Carr. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. Come gather in honor of this incredible woman Tuesday, March 24 , 2020 at Unity Community Christian Baptist church from 11 - 1pm.
Published in The Record on Mar. 22, 2020