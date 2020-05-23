Home

Alonzo Boss Maynard

Alonzo Boss Maynard Obituary
Alonzo Boss Maynard Nov. 29, 1962 - May 15, 2020 Alonzo Boss Maynard was born on November 29, 1962 to Claradine Fields and Eugene Maynard. He departed this life on Friday, May 15th. He attended local schools and graduated from Edison High School. Alonzo was well-known by his nickname "Boss Man." He loved collecting pictures of everyone he knew, especially his cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Eugene Maynard. He leaves to mourn his passing, his mother Claradine Fields, his brother Alphonso Maynard, his nephew Mauricio Maynard, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in The Record on May 23, 2020
