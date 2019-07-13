|
Aloyse Frank Gacs May 7, 1922 - July 7, 2019 Aloyse Frank Gacs of Stockton, California passed away peacefully at his home on July 7, 2019 with his family by his side. Al, as known by family and friends, lived a long and inspirational life, having just celebrated his 97th birthday and 70th wedding anniversary. He was born in Budapest, Hungary on May 7, 1922 and was the only child of Bela and Elizabeth Gorbach-their name later changed to Gacs in 1936 by the Hungarian government. He escaped Hungary in 1948 during the Soviet occupation of Eastern Europe, crossing the River Danube into Austria determined to create a better life. His fianc‚, Anna Meszaros, followed after him and the two were wed in France in 1949. From France they moved to Canada and then to the United States where they lived in Chicago, San Diego, the Bay Area, Orange County, and settled in Stockton in 1995. While in San Diego, he and his wife helped Hungarian refugees during the 1956 Hungarian Freedom Fight, finding them jobs, homes, and a new country to call their own. Al was a member of ABN (Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations), GE Elfun Society, and the House of Hungary in Balboa Park, San Diego. From working in stone mines to becoming a professional mechanical engineer in aerospace and nuclear energy, Al exemplified the American dream and is a role model for us all. It is fitting that he passed at 7:37 am, as in his work as an engineer he helped design the earlier (and fully functional!) Boeing 737 planes. He loved politics, traveling, fishing, gin and tonics, but mostly his wife and family. Proud of his native Hungarian roots, he was a devoted American patriot. Aloyse is preceded in death by his parents, Bela and Elizabeth Gacs. He is survived by his wife, Anna Gacs of Stockton, CA; his son Lou Gacs, daughter-in-law Linda Gacs of Capistrano Beach, CA; daughter Mary Ann Fernandez of Pleasanton, CA; daughter Elizabeth Costello, son-in-law Kevin Costello of Stockton, CA; eight grandchildren, Andrea, David, Zsuzsi, Shawn, Thomas, Stephen, Peter, and John; and eight great-grandchildren. His funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, 400 W. Rose St., Stockton CA on Monday, July 15th at 11:00 am. Private committal in Saratoga, CA. Donations may be made to Hospice of San Joaquin County and St. Mary's High School Theatre Department. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record on July 13, 2019