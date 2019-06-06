|
|
Alta May Montgomery
January 1, 1946 - June 2, 2019
Alta was an active member in the LDS Church. She is
remembered by her family & friends for her love of leather crafting, gardening, fishing and hunting and doting on the
children in her family and her church. Alta was the daughter of Dorothy and Allen Moore. She is survived by her
children Rebecca Phillips,
Stephen Marchand, James Brown, and Jacki Jacques.
She was the grandmother to Chris and Meghan Moreno,
Devon and Alyssa Marchand, A.J and Bailey Bradshaw,
Amanda Adkins, John Holloway, Allison, Richard, and Nick
Jacques. Great-grandmother to Paul, Olivia, Warren, Scarlett, Trent, Frankie and Jordan.
She is also survived by her brother Larry Moore.
Visitation and Services at Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-day Saints 1616
Pyrenees Ave. Stockton, Ca. June 8, 2019.
Visitation: 11 am-12:30 pm,
Service: 1 pm.
Committal: Park View Cemetery 3 pm 3661 E. French Camp Rd., Manteca, CA. Please send any flowers to Park View Cemetery.
Published in The Record from June 6 to June 7, 2019