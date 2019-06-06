Home

POWERED BY

Alta May Montgomery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alta May Montgomery Obituary
Alta May Montgomery

January 1, 1946 - June 2, 2019

Alta was an active member in the LDS Church. She is

remembered by her family & friends for her love of leather crafting, gardening, fishing and hunting and doting on the

children in her family and her church. Alta was the daughter of Dorothy and Allen Moore. She is survived by her

children Rebecca Phillips,

Stephen Marchand, James Brown, and Jacki Jacques.

She was the grandmother to Chris and Meghan Moreno,

Devon and Alyssa Marchand, A.J and Bailey Bradshaw,

Amanda Adkins, John Holloway, Allison, Richard, and Nick

Jacques. Great-grandmother to Paul, Olivia, Warren, Scarlett, Trent, Frankie and Jordan.

She is also survived by her brother Larry Moore.

Visitation and Services at Church of Jesus Christ of

Latter-day Saints 1616

Pyrenees Ave. Stockton, Ca. June 8, 2019.

Visitation: 11 am-12:30 pm,

Service: 1 pm.

Committal: Park View Cemetery 3 pm 3661 E. French Camp Rd., Manteca, CA. Please send any flowers to Park View Cemetery.
Published in The Record from June 6 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.