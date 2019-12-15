Home

Alta Unger

Alta Unger Obituary
Alta Unger July 31, 1923 - Dec. 9, 2019 Alta Unger was born on July 31, 1923 in West Plains, Missouri. She moved to Stockton, CA in 1942. She is survived by her 4 daughters and was preceded in death by her husbands, Jesse Bonnett and George Unger. She was very involved in the First Baptist Church of Stockton for all of her active years. She passed away on December 9, 2019 in McMinnville, Oregon where she was living with her daughter. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Published in The Record on Dec. 15, 2019
