Alva Louise Garibaldi November 14, 1936 - March 29, 2020 With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Alva Louise Garibaldi. Born in Stockton, California to the late Alvis and Bruna Barbieri, she graduated from Saint Mary's High School, where she met the love of her life, Don Garibaldi. Don and Alva were married for 65 years. Alva dedicated many years working as a secretary in the Lincoln Unified School district. She loved people and children; she cherished taking care of and spending quality time with her family and friends, listening to Don play his accordion, and traveling. Alva is survived by her husband, Don Garibaldi, and their children: Mike Garibaldi, Mark (Deanne) Garibaldi, Donnie (Wendy) Garibaldi, and Marianne Garibaldi. She was a proud Nonni to eight grand-children and four great grandchildren. For the last few years, Alva was lovingly cared for by Margarita and Maria. Alva was admired for her dedication to her family and friends, incredible generosity, kindness toward others, and appreciation for precious moments. Her grand-children will forever remember her profound life lessons and dedication to their happiness. Alva is deeply loved and missed. Immediate services will be private and a celebration will be held when restrictions are lifted. If you are interested, donations can be made to Healings In Motion; 46 S Lincoln St. 2nd Floor Stockton, CA or Children's Home of Stockton; 430 N Pilgrim St, Stockton, CA 95205. Casa Bonita Funeral Home
Published in The Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2020