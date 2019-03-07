|
Alva R. Van Camp
1922 - 2019
Alva R. Van Camp died on
February 27, 2019 in Stockton, CA. He was 96. A native of North Dakota, he moved to
California as a young boy.
He graduated from Stockton High School and went on to manage a trucking company; own and operate a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store; and work for the State of California. He was recently honored with the Diamond Jubilee Award,
signifying more than 75 years as a Mason.
Al was a loving husband and
father, a generous friend and a dedicated caregiver. Kindness towards others and intellectual curiosity defined his life.
Al was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Gladys, son Gordon, sister Marian Wilson, and second wife Pat.
He is survived by son Richard (Jean) of Santa Fe, NM, son Scott (Nancy) and grandsons Andrew and Evan of Briarcliff Manor, NY; daughter-in-Law
Janis of Stockton, CA,
stepdaughter Sue Oldham (Steve) of Verdi , NV, and
stepson Jerry Jacobson (Jan)
of Santa Rosa, CA.
There will be no memorial
service, per Al's request.
Published in The Record on Mar. 7, 2019