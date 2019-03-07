Home

POWERED BY

Alva R. Van Camp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alva R. Van Camp Obituary
Alva R. Van Camp

1922 - 2019

Alva R. Van Camp died on

February 27, 2019 in Stockton, CA. He was 96. A native of North Dakota, he moved to

California as a young boy.

He graduated from Stockton High School and went on to manage a trucking company; own and operate a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store; and work for the State of California. He was recently honored with the Diamond Jubilee Award,

signifying more than 75 years as a Mason.

Al was a loving husband and

father, a generous friend and a dedicated caregiver. Kindness towards others and intellectual curiosity defined his life.

Al was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Gladys, son Gordon, sister Marian Wilson, and second wife Pat.

He is survived by son Richard (Jean) of Santa Fe, NM, son Scott (Nancy) and grandsons Andrew and Evan of Briarcliff Manor, NY; daughter-in-Law

Janis of Stockton, CA,

stepdaughter Sue Oldham (Steve) of Verdi , NV, and

stepson Jerry Jacobson (Jan)

of Santa Rosa, CA.

There will be no memorial

service, per Al's request.
Published in The Record on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.