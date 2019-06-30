|
|
Amelia Anguiano
April 28, 1935 - June 21, 2019
Amelia Anguiano passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 in Stockton, CA.
She is survived by her sisters Virginia Kubota, Alice Mitchell, Eleanor Castanuela, Olivia
Sanchez, Elizabeth Weast,
Irene Anguiano, Mary Ann
Jimenez and brother Rudy Anguiano.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10 AM at the St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 2544 Plymouth Road, Stockton, CA 95204.
The Committal will be private.
Published in The Record on June 30, 2019