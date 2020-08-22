1/2
Amelia Ceja
Amelia Ceja April 11, 1926 - July 31, 2020 Amelia Ceja, devoted mother and grandmother was originally from Calera Zacatecas, Mexico, born April 11, 1926 and transitioned peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 94. She moved to Stockton in 1950. Amelia was a loving, accepting person to all who knew her. She was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by son Raul and daughter Jennie, and leaves behind eight children: Felix, Pasqual, Eleanor, Benjie, Christina, Jose, Martha, Rudy, and 4 generations of their children. Totaling 78. Memorial service will be at La Bonita Chapel, Sunday August 23, 11 AM. Burial will be August 24, 10 AM in the Catholic Cemetery. In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, O LORD, will keep me safe. Psalm 4:8

Published in The Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
