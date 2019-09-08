|
Amy Elizabeth Romero Oct. 22, 1975 Aug. 30, 2019 After a short illness, Amy Elizabeth Romero, age 43, passed away at a local hospital. She was a life long resident of Stockton and attended Linden Schools. Before her illness, Amy enjoyed spending time with her nieces, great nieces, great nephew, boyfriend, Leo and her many friends. She also loved dollar stores and the Jackson Rancheria Casino. Amy will be greatly missed by her Mother Yvonne Villarreal (Raul); sister Anna; brother Sal Jr. (Kimmy); nieces Elisa (Juan), Adelina, Kalista, Mikayla, Leianna, Mariah and Cameron; great-nieces Faith and Hope; and great-nephew Ezekiel. She also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Amy was preceded in death by her Papa Salvador Romero Sr.; sisters Veronica and Angelina; grandparents Juan and Elvira Romero; Bert Hines and Miriam Lamp; and uncles Jose and Gabriel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Casa Bonita Funeral Home, 2500 Cemetery Lane, Stockton, CA 95204. Please join us to celebrate the beautiful memory of Amy.
Published in The Record on Sept. 8, 2019