|
|
Amy Emiko Matsumoto 1922 - 2019 Amy passed away on December 29, 2019 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George, whom she married just after the onset of World War II. George and Amy resided in Salt Lake City, Utah until 1959 when they moved to Stockton, CA which they called home for 55 years. In 2010 they moved to an assisted living facility in Sacramento, following George's stroke, to be closer to family. Also preceding Amy in death were her sisters, Kimi and Aki; and her brothers, Hiko and Shoji. She is survived by her three children, Gerald (Susan), Janie (David), and Alan (Julie); three grandchildren, Renee, Mallory and Monica; and great granddaughter, Adriana. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a gifted and creative cook and a "green thumb" gardener and regularly attended exercise classes at Delta College. She was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church, the JACL Tomonokai and served as a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital as a "Pink Lady" for over 26 years. She was much loved by her family and friends. Her physical remains will co-mingle for eternity with those of her husband George at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, CA. Her soul will be with the Lord. Per Amy's wishes private services will be held only with immediate family members in attendance. Please do not send flowers and/or koden. If you wish to make a donation in Amy's name, please send it to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 2343 Country Club Blvd., Stockton, CA 95204.
Published in The Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020