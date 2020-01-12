|
Andrew A. Leos July 28, 1953 - Jan. 2, 2020 Andrew (Andy) Leos passed away after a lengthy illness on January 2, 2020 at the age of 66. Andy was born on July 28, 1953 in Stockton, CA to Andrew and Victoria Leos. He attended St. George's Catholic School, graduated from St. Mary's High School, San Joaquin Delta College and Sacramento State with a degree in Criminal Justice. Andy was employed for 29 years as an Evidence Technician with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Dept. He enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing and was an avid San Francisco 49er and Giant's fan. He will be remembered for his smile and the love he gave to his many cats. He is preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Leos; and his in-laws, Robert and Eleanor Bruno. He is survived by his wife, Diane Bruno Leos; his father, Andrew Leos; his sister Kathleen Leos all of Stockton; and his sister-in-law, Adele Bruno of Atlanta, GA. All are welcome to Andy's Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Stockton Elk's Lodge, 8900 Thornton Rd., Stockton, CA 95209. Per his request, dress to be casual. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite animal rescues or your .
Published in The Record on Jan. 12, 2020