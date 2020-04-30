|
|
Andrew "Papo" Belasco Nov. 9, 1950 - April 26, 2020 Andrew "Papo" Belasco was born November 9, 1950, in French Camp California. He passed away April 26, 2020 at his home in Stockton, with his wife and sons at his side. Andy attended schools in Stockton, graduating from Edison High school, class of 1968. Andy had an early career as a Longshoreman, with Local 6, as a heavy equipment operator. He later went on to Delta College to earn various certifications in automotive mechanics. He had a long career at Norman Nock British Car Specialist, where he created several masterpieces restoring vehicles. Andy enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, gold panning, and gardening. Known for being tremendously generous with his time and skills, he was always willing to fix so many cars, appliances, and home projects for family and friends. His grandkids affectionately named him Fixer Papo. Andy's true passion in life was his family. He loved them intensely. He has been married to the love of his life for 50 years, Veronica "Coco" Belasco. His pride and joy were his two sons, Matthew (Leticia) and Samuel (Shana). He is survived by 6 grandchildren, Michael, Ria, Tawny, Nicolas, Analexis,and Samuel Jr; 8 great grandchildren and siblings Nattie, Pete, and Mary. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Della; siblings, Nellie, Frank, Josie, and Margie. Andy lived an amazing life and his passing, although extremely difficult, was with grace and dignity. He fought for his family throughout his yearlong battle with cancer. Rest now Pop, we will take care of Nan until you are reunited in heaven. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Andy's name to Hospice of San Joaquin or National Autism Association.
Published in The Record on Apr. 30, 2020